Aduro BioTech Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aduro BioTech in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

ADRO stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,900,110 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.