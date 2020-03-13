Adobe’s (ADBE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.84.

ADBE stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.18 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

