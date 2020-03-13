Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.35 EPS and its Q2 guidance to approx $2.35 EPS.

Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

