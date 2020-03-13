Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $344.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $430.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $25.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.70. 171,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.