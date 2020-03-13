Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $25.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.70. 171,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. Adobe has a 12 month low of $252.03 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

