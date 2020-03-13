Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $329.00 to $293.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.