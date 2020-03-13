Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $23.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.82. 1,291,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.