Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Annette Court Buys 1,210 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 1,887 ($24.82) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,238.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

