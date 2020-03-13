Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,125 ($27.95) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

