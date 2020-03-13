Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $95,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

