A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of A10 Networks worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ATEN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 100,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.29.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

