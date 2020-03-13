$799.03 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $799.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.52 million to $803.93 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $760.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

