62,000 Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.21% of Cabot Microelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

