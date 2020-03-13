4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 4imprint Group to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,439.20 ($45.24).

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,590 ($34.07) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a market cap of $727.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,102.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 46.16 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $20.52. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

