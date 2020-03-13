$439.11 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report $439.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.80 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $446.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $852.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 265,690 shares of company stock valued at $946,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

