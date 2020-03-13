$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 32.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VMware by 161.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 96.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.98. VMware has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

