1,619,990 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,619,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,000. CyrusOne makes up approximately 0.8% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.43% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

