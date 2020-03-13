$16.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.14 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.