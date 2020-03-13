1,321,500 Shares in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,321,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,359,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 215.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,306 shares of company stock worth $688,320 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

