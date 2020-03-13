122,800 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

