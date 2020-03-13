103,170 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $4,116,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

