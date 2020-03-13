1,004,182 Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,375,000. Avis Budget Group accounts for 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.87. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

