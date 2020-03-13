$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

YUM opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

