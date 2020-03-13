$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

