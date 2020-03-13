0xcert (ZXC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,983.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $366,860.55 and approximately $65,983.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00503724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.04542716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00057475 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018036 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

