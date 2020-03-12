Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $112.28. 91,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,726,092. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

