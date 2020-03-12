Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.65%. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zagg by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.