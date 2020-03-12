Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.31.

ZFGN stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.27. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

