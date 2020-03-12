Zacks Investment Research Lowers USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to Sell

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of USAT stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in USA Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

