Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.91 per share for the year.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 207,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.