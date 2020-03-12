X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

