WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) COO Clay M. Gaspar Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WPX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 419,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

