World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $145,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock traded down $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 39,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,960. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.