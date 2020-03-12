WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $195.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WEX traded as low as $110.04 and last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 14065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.06.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

