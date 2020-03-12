Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 5356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

