Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 18472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.