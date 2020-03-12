Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.