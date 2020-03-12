Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CEO William Johnson Purchases 10,091 Shares of Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68.

Shares of WBT stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Welbilt by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.