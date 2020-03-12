Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.