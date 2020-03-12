Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMV (IMV)

IMV (NYSE: IMV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2020 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

2/27/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – IMV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – IMV is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

NYSE IMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Imv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

