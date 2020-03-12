Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMV (IMV)

IMV (NYSE: IMV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2020 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “
- 2/27/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – IMV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2020 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2020 – IMV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2020 – IMV is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2020 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.
NYSE IMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Imv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.
