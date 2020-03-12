Wealthbridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 153,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,296% from the average daily volume of 2,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Wealthbridge Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHHHU)

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

