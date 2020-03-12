Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH)’s share price were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05, approximately 24,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

About Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

