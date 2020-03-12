Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE HCC traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.