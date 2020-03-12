Warburg Research Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.67 ($119.38).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €59.85 ($69.59) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Sixt has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($87.21) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

