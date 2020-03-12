Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.23 ($158.40).

SAP opened at €100.64 ($117.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20. SAP has a one year low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

