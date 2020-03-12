VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) CEO John A. Cuomo Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSEC traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several analysts have commented on VSEC shares. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

