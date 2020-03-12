Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Douglas A. Virtue Buys 15,674 Shares of Stock

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,406.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 3,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.79 and a beta of 0.76. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

