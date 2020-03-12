Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $83,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $4,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.