Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,661 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 106,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CVS Health worth $95,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 64.4% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 204.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 161,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 108,306 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.03. 436,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.