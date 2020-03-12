Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 333.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $90,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.33. 14,859,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,315,176. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

